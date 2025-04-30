JetSynthesys appoints Kumar Razdan to lead new vertical JetAlive

JetSynthesys, an digital entertainment and technology company, appoints Kumar Razdan to lead new vertical JetAlive. JetAlive is a new vertical dedicated to creating the next generation of phygital live experiences.

Advertisment

Razdan, brings over two decades of experience from BookMyShow and Nesco. At JetAlive, Razdan will oversee the creation of engagements that integrate culture, technology, and community.

As entertainment habits shift, JetAlive represents a natural evolution of JetSynthesys’ vision: to create ecosystems where young audiences don't just consume content, but actively participate, shape, and celebrate it. Moving beyond conventional event formats, JetAlive will curate a diverse slate of immersive, live-first experiences—from culture festivals and edutainment platforms to tech-driven showcases and flagship gatherings.

JetAlive is built to span a broad spectrum of live cultural experiences, powered by new technology, fan engagement models, and phygital innovation. Each property under JetAlive will be designed to foster deeper emotional connections—where digital and physical worlds converge, and audiences are not spectators but active contributors.

The vertical’s debut lineup includes: Lucky Ali India Tour – A musical experience that reimagines the concert format, K-Town – A celebration of Korean culture, and JetFest – A first-of-its-kind showcase merging gaming, tech, and lifestyle into an interactive festival.

JetAlive will also focus on developing original IPs, crafted to offer distinctive, thematic experiences that go beyond entertainment to build communities and subcultures.

Speaking about the launch, Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, said:

“At JetSynthesys, we have always focused on being where culture, community, and technology intersect. JetAlive is a natural extension of that vision—giving today’s audiences new ways to engage, express, and connect. In an era where experiences matter more than ever, JetAlive will bring our digital leadership into the physical realm through bold, interactive formats that resonate with GenZ’s spirit.”

Kumar Razdan, head of JetAlive, added: “Live experiences in India are undergoing a radical shift. Today's audiences are looking for more immersive, tech-enabled, and participatory formats. With JetAlive, we aim to lead this transformation by crafting moments that blend storytelling, innovation, and real-world connections. I’m excited to shape this future with JetSynthesys—a brand that deeply understands the pulse of tomorrow.”