JetSynthesys appoints Surender Thakur as Revenue Head

JetSynthesys, a Digital Entertainment and Technology company, appoints Surender Thakur as revenue head. Thakur brings over two decades of experience within the media and entertainment sector, encompassing live experiential, digital, print, radio, and emerging media platforms.

Before joining JetSynthesys, Thakur was national sales head for Viacom18’s live entertainment division, where he developed and implemented sales strategies for large-format properties for youth and kids, as well as brand-specific IPs.

His earlier professional experience includes key roles at notable organisations such as HT Media, Radio One, Radio City, and Mid Day.