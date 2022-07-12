Jigar Rambhia moves on from Wavemaker after 15 years

Wavemaker's national director and head of sports business, Jigar Rambhia has resigned after 15 years of long stint with the agency. He is now the COO of Sporjo, a company that helps candidates aspiring for a career in the Indian sports industry. At Wavemaker, he was responsible for bringing Business to the company and closed the biggest sporting deal for Janalakshmi Financial Services & BCCI wherein Janalakshmi would be the Financial Services Partner for the BCCI from 2015 to 201. He also worked extensively on the PayTM BCCI and IPL Association.