Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoint Apeksha Lohia as Insights and Strategy Director

Apeksha started her career at DY Works and has since worked at Intellect Design and Interbrand before joining Jigsaw.
Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a strategic brand consultancy focused on consumer research, strategic brand & marketing planning along with design communication, has appointed Apeksha Lohia as Insights & Strategy Director. Apeksha started her career at DY Works and has since worked at Intellect Design Ltd. and Interbrand before joining Jigsaw in 2023.
Apeksha is an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication with more than a decade of diversified experience in brand and marketing strategy across B2B and B2C spanning entertainment, manufacturing, FMCG, F&B and technology sectors. From incubating a successful start-up and SME branding division; to leading the transition of a technology brand and global brand strategy roadmaps for leading MNC’s, she has a track-record of result-based solutions to complex challenges.
Over the last decade, Apeksha has worked with some of the leading brands in India including Amul, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, JSW and Rajasthan Royals.
Rutu Mody Kamdar, founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants says, “Apeksha brings tremendous diversified experience to the table. Her knowledge and familiarity in working with larger corporations across B2B and B2C especially, will be a great value-add at Jigsaw.”
On her appointment Apeksha Lohia says, “I’m very excited to be working at Jigsaw with its varied clients across so many interesting sectors. Moreover, the team is highly experienced and competent and I’m looking forward to an enriching journey ahead.”