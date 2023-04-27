Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoint Apeksha Lohia as Insights and Strategy Director

Apeksha is an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication with more than a decade of diversified experience in brand and marketing strategy across B2B and B2C spanning entertainment, manufacturing, FMCG, F&B and technology sectors. From incubating a successful start-up and SME branding division; to leading the transition of a technology brand and global brand strategy roadmaps for leading MNC’s, she has a track-record of result-based solutions to complex challenges.