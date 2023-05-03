Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Adnan Pocketwala as Senior Insights & Strategy Director

In his new role at Jigsaw, Adnan will be responsible for strategic marketing planning and consumer insight research for its clients. Rutu Mody Kamdar, the Founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants, expressed excitement about Adnan's appointment, saying, "Consumer insight & strategic marketing is imperative in creating the right brand identity. We are excited to be working with Adnan, who is bringing more than a decade worth of experience in these fields. We're certain that along with his expertise, our team is getting stronger, allowing us to offer more to our clients with seasoned counsel."