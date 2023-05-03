Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Adnan Pocketwala as Senior Insights & Strategy Director

Adnan brings over 15 years of marketing experience and has worked across various sectors, including FMCG, Education, Retail and Finance.
Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a leading strategic brand consultancy that focuses on consumer research, strategic brand and marketing planning, and design communication, is proud to announce the appointment of Adnan Pocketwala as Senior Insights & Strategy Director. Based in Mumbai, India, Adnan brings over 15 years of marketing experience and has worked across various sectors, including FMCG, Education, Retail and Finance, most of it being at Ormax Consultants as Head, Insights & Innovation.
Adnan's wealth of experience in psychology, culture, consumer insights, habit formation, brand strategy and innovation has enabled him to build successful and powerful brands while identifying growth opportunities for new product innovations and communication. His intuitive and beyond-the-obvious approach towards consumer insights has been instrumental in helping him achieve these milestones.
In his new role at Jigsaw, Adnan will be responsible for strategic marketing planning and consumer insight research for its clients. Rutu Mody Kamdar, the Founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants, expressed excitement about Adnan's appointment, saying, "Consumer insight & strategic marketing is imperative in creating the right brand identity. We are excited to be working with Adnan, who is bringing more than a decade worth of experience in these fields. We're certain that along with his expertise, our team is getting stronger, allowing us to offer more to our clients with seasoned counsel."
Adnan is thrilled to join Jigsaw, saying, "It's interesting to see how Jigsaw Brand Consultants has been working with diverse clients across sectors. I'm looking forward to an exciting journey ahead with a highly competent team."
Since its inception in 2016, Jigsaw Brand Consultants has been working with renowned brands such as Unilever, Marico,Tata Consumer, Reliance Retail, J&J, Marico, Welspun & Rustomjee, among several others. With Adnan's appointment, Jigsaw is poised to offer even greater value to its clients with strategic and insightful marketing planning.