Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Khyati Sarang as Director – Insights & Strategy

Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a strategic brand consultancy has announced the appointment of Khyati Sarang as director – insights & strategy.

With over 17 years of experience in shaping powerful brand narratives across a range of sectors, Khyati brings deep strategic insight and creative rigor to the Jigsaw leadership team. An alumni of MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad), she has built her career working with some o agencies like Mullen Lowe Lintas, Wunderman Thompson, DDB Mudra, Dentsu Aegis Network, and Cheil India.

Khyati has led brand transformations across categories like FMCG, Alco-bev, BFSI, retail, consumer durables, household care, and pharma. Her strategic thinking has helped build and grow marquee brands such as Glow & Lovely, Rin, Sunsilk, Wheel, Eureka Forbes, Samsonite, Godrej Goodknight, Zydus Wellness, Yes Bank, and Tata Power.

Commenting on her appointment, Khyati Sarang shared, “I’m excited to be joining Jigsaw at such a transformative time in the industry. With research and strategy converging with AI, I look forward to working with Rutu and the talented team to drive innovative, future-focused brand solutions.”