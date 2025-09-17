Jijo Thomas joins Innocean India to lead media transformation for Kia

Innocean has announced the appointment of Jijo Thomas as Vice President of Media, where he will lead integrated media strategy, AI-powered delivery, measurement, and scale the hyperlocal marketing playbook for Kia India.

Advertisment

Jijo joins Innocean from Swiggy, where he was leading the brand media charter including strategy, planning, and investments, driving everyday convenience to urban Indian consumers.

His mandate at Innocean extends beyond media into communications planning, new-age consumer and media insights, and contributions to broader brand strategy. He will also help drive strategic growth charters across key markets, aligned with Innocean’s future-forward expansion plans.

Jae Ho Yoo, CEO Innocean India, commented: “Jijo brings a unique combination of performance-driven thinking and strategic brand orientation. His experience across consumer tech and digital ecosystems will be invaluable as we strengthen media’s role across the entire marketing funnel from insights to impact.”

Santosh Kumar, COO Innocean India, added: “Jijo’s proven experience across high-velocity consumer categories and his ability to align media with evolving consumer journeys and brand needs makes him a strong fit for this role. We look forward to leveraging that expertise as we scale our integrated planning approach in the automotive space.”

Jijo Thomas shared his thoughts on the move: “Having navigated the data-rich precision of consumer tech, the move to auto has been humbling. Unlike app ecosystems where journeys flow linearly, auto demands layered influence it is more process than funnel. That challenge is what excites me most.”

This appointment marks Innocean’s continued commitment to embedding media at the centre of brand and business transformation.