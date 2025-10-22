Jill Kramer to succeed Raja Rajamannar as Mastercard’s CMO

Mastercard has appointed Jill Kramer as its new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective December 1, 2025. She succeeds Raja Rajamannar, who will transition to the role of senior fellow for the company.

Advertisment

“Raja’s impact on Mastercard and the marketing industry has been nothing short of transformative. His creativity, passion and relentless pursuit of excellence have inspired all of us and helped make Mastercard one of the world’s most admired brands. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions,” said Michael Miebach, CEO.

Welcoming Kramer, Miebach added, “We are excited to welcome Jill Kramer to Mastercard as our new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Jill’s global perspective and deep expertise in B2B marketing will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and innovation. Her leadership and vision are exactly what we need for this next chapter.“

Kramer joins Mastercard from Accenture, where she served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. She led a global, integrated, tech-driven marketing function focused on brand relevance, market differentiation and business growth across industries and regions.

During her decade-long tenure at Accenture, Kramer oversaw brand and advertising strategy and helped the company nearly double its brand value from $12 billion to $20.9 billion, according to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands ranking.

Before Accenture, Kramer held senior leadership roles at BBDO and DDB, where she led award-winning brand and digital marketing initiatives for global clients including AT&T and ExxonMobil.

Kramer serves on the board of directors of the Ad Council and has been named one of Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs for three consecutive years.