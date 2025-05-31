Jimit Shah joins Cleartrip as Director – PR, Brand & Internal Communications

Jimit Shah has joined Cleartrip, a Flipkart Group Company, as director – PR, brand & internal communications.

Shah shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, he had been serving as the head of PR & corporate communications at Navi, a financial company. In the past, he has also worked with Star India, ZEE, Rupeek, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group and Madison PR.

With 15 years of experience, Shah is a communications professional skilled in integrated communications, corporate communications, reputation management, brand strategy, and crisis management.