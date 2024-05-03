Jindal Steel appoints Arpana Kumar Ahuja as chief corporate brand and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ahuja has mentored Start Up!, a company for social entrepreneurs, for the past twelve years.
Jindal Steel has onboarded Arpana Kumar Ahuja as its chief corporate brand and communications. Ahuja shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post.
Ahuja stated, "Extremely excited as I move into a new sector with a range of unique opportunities and challenges to navigate in addition to the sheer expanse of the business. With a focus on strategic initiatives and impactful storytelling, I am looking forward to avenues of innovation and collaboration."
With more than three decades of experience, she is skilled in business partnering, reputation management, strategic communications, marketing communications, brand, crisis preparedness & management, and more.
In the past, she has worked with Shell, Weber Shandwick, PR Pundit, Britannica India and more.