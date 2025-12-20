Jio-BP appoints Sidheshwar Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Jio-BP, the Reliance Industries–BP joint venture, has appointed Sidheshwar Sharma as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

In his new role, Sharma will lead the company’s marketing function, overseeing brand strategy, positioning and communication across fuel retail and new-age energy offerings.

He joins Jio-BP from Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU), where he served as general manager- brand marketing. Sharma had been with Tata Motors since February 2022.

With over two decades of experience, Sharma brings expertise in advertising, brand building and marketing leadership. His career spans leading global agencies including Ogilvy, BBDO India and Publicis Groupe, along with international exposure through a stint at FP7 in the Middle East. He has handled P&L responsibilities, program management and led large-scale, multi-million-dollar campaigns.

At Jio-BP, he will also contribute to brand reputation management and corporate communications, helping shape a cohesive brand narrative across the company’s expanding portfolio.