Jio Creative Labs names Anushree Kirtikar as Head of Entertainment

Anushree Kirtikar has been appointed head of entertainment at Jio Creative Labs. Prior to this role, Kirtikar was working as head of public relations at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kirtikar is a seasoned celebrity and film publicist working for over a decade in strategic campaigns, creative communication, and brand alliances. She is skilled in interpersonal communication, management, strategic planning, marketing strategy, and customer relationship management (CRM).

Before joining Jio Creative Labs, Kirtikar spent over 12 years at Raindrop Media.