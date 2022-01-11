Jio Mart Ex VP, Sanjay Mishra joins Arzooo as Vice President Sales

At Reliance Sanjay was leading retail arm JIO Mart’s digital business as Vice President, sales operation.
Sanjay Mishra has joined the Arzooo team as vice president, business development after seven years with Reliance’s telecom revolution JIO and its new retail arm, JIO Mart. In his last assignment at Reliance Sanjay was leading retail arm JIO Mart’s digital business as vice president, sales operation. Sanjay will be spearheading Arzooo’s growth and expansion across the country.
At Arzooo Sanjay’s charter will be to drive Arzooo’s expansion and reach into tier-3 and tier-4 cities on its mission to power offline retail with technology and financial capability, making them competitive and scalable. He will be leading the sales organisation of Arzooo and providing leadership to its sales and business development teams.
Sanjay Mishra, VP Sales, Arzooo further adds, “ Arzooo journey has been very fascinating as it is making waves in the retail ecosystem. I am thrilled to be a part of this young and energetic team at Arzooo and excited about taking the enterprise to new heights”.
Backed by 20+ years of cumulative experience in channel sales and revenue management, Sanjay has displayed innate proficiency in sales & distribution, new business development of general trade, own retail & online space in FMCG, telecom & consumer electronics. He has managed sales challenges and visions of industry leading brands like PepsiCo, Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel, and Samsung electronics to name a few.
Commenting on the appointment, Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO of Arzooo further added, "We’re having a phenomenal growth run with over 400% YOY growth and are strengthening our leadership team to catalyse the same. Pleased to have Sanjay on-board with us at Arzooo. His extensive experience in offline distribution and the disruptive omni channel led e-commerce space will help us shape our vision to transform offline retail.