Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President for international business

Jio Platforms has appointed Dan Bailey as president to head its international business initiatives. He will be based in London, report to Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms.

The appointment is aligned with the company’s stated strategy to expand beyond the Indian market. At its most recent annual general meeting, Jio outlined plans to explore international opportunities, following a decade of building its digital and connectivity platforms domestically.

Bailey brings over 35 years of experience in consulting and investment banking. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at Schroders, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. Most recently, he served as chairman of the TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) practice at Deutsche Bank, where he advised corporates and financial sponsors on telecom and technology transactions.

In a statement, Ambani said Bailey’s experience across the global telecom and technology ecosystem would support the company’s next phase of growth. Bailey said he looked forward to contributing to Jio’s international expansion.

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and operates through Reliance Jio Infocomm, which provides 4G and 5G telecom services in India.