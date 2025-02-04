Jio Star names Vivek Mohan Sharma as Business Head of Youth, Music & English cluster

Jio Star has appointed Vivek Mohan Sharma as the business head of the Youth, Music, and English cluster, following the exit of Anshul Ailawadi, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As business head of the Youth, Music, and English cluster, Ailawadi played a pivotal role in expanding the brand’s digital presence and driving major tentpole properties.

Sharma, who joined Viacom18 in 2021, will now take over the leadership of the cluster. With nearly two decades of experience in revenue generation, marketing, and content creation, he has led cross-functional teams across industries such as media, telecom, and banking.

In his previous role, Sharma built the Network Sales Branded Content team from the ground up, delivering successful campaigns like Cricket Ka Ticket, Royal Stag Boom Box, and Imperial Blue.

Ailawadi, a key member of the organisation for the past 11 years, has stepped down to explore new opportunities. He started his journey as strategy and project lead in the group CEO’s office at Viacom18, which later merged with Star India to create Jio Star.