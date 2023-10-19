Jio Studios appoints ZEE5's Prerna Jha as General Manager, Marketing

Prerna Jha has recently joined Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing. Prior to that, she worked with ZEE5 as associate director for around 5 years, where she handled campaigns across both AVOD and SVOD side of business. She launched first of a kind fantasy gamification for TV shows called ZEE5 Super Family League, ZSFL and led the brand campaign for ZEE5 – Any Time Manoranjan. As part of the SVOD business, she also led marketing of marquee shows and movies like Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti, Pitchers S2, Jaanbaaz Hindustan ke, Tarla and more.