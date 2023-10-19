Jio Studios appoints ZEE5's Prerna Jha as General Manager, Marketing

Jha worked as the Associate Director at ZEE5.
Prerna Jha has recently joined Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing. Prior to that, she worked with ZEE5 as associate director for around 5 years, where she handled campaigns across both AVOD and SVOD side of business. She launched first of a kind fantasy gamification for TV shows called ZEE5 Super Family League, ZSFL and led the brand campaign for ZEE5 – Any Time Manoranjan. As part of the SVOD business, she also led marketing of marquee shows and movies like Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti, Pitchers S2, Jaanbaaz Hindustan ke, Tarla and more.
Jha posted about her development in a LinkedIn post stating : "Very excited to start this new journey at Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing.
ZEE5 was an eventful and a super satisfying stint with an immense amount of learning. I am very grateful to everyone for the enriching experience I had there. Now looking forward to bringing new stories and achieving new milestones in this new role."
Before ZEE5, she was the brand manager for Hindustan Times Mumbai and led key campaigns like HT's No TV Day, the Most Stylish campaign, and the Kala Ghoda Arts festival. She also launched HT in Pune.