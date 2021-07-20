Jio Studios ropes in Saurabh Varma from INOX as CMO

He worked with INOX Leisure as CMO for 3 years.
Jio Studios has recently appointed in Saurabh Varma as chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Jio Studios, Varma was working with Inox Leisure as chief marketing officer, where he was a part of more than 700 films and launched more than 500 cinema screens. Varma worked with Inox for 3 years .This was Varma's second stint with INOX
Varma has 23 years of experience in a film making, content creation, digital marketing and innovation, strategy planning, developing Film, Production, Cinema Process and Systems. Prior to INOX, Saurabh was an independent film maker with his own company Saurabh Varma Pictures for around 9 years. In the past, Varma also worked with at Reliance Entertainment as CMO for 2 years. He has also worked at PVR Cinemas as vice president, marketing and corporate communications for around 10 years.