Jio Studios ropes in Saurabh Varma from INOX as CMO

Varma has 23 years of experience in a film making, content creation, digital marketing and innovation, strategy planning, developing Film, Production, Cinema Process and Systems. Prior to INOX, Saurabh was an independent film maker with his own company Saurabh Varma Pictures for around 9 years. In the past, Varma also worked with at Reliance Entertainment as CMO for 2 years. He has also worked at PVR Cinemas as vice president, marketing and corporate communications for around 10 years.