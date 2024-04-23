JioAds elevates Akila Jayaraman as the head of GTM strategy and marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She was previously the head of sales strategy at JioAds.
According to an update on LinkedIn, Akila Jayaraman has been elevated to the position of head GTM strategy and marketing at JioAds.
Akila has close to 20 years of professional experience and has worked with companies like Cheil India, Essence, Madhouse, Comviva Technologies, Ericsson India, and Feedback Business Consulting.
She has extensive experience in mobile and technology consulting, research, sales, and account management, with expertise in go-to market strategy, product marketing, integrated media, sales, and consumer research.
She holds a master's in business administration from Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Savitribai Phule Pune University.