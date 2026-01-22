JioBlackRock Investment Advisers appoints Yatin Sharma as head of digital marketing

JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has appointed Yatin Sharma as head of digital marketing.

In his new role, Sharma will lead the company’s digital marketing function as it prepares to scale its digital-first investment advisory platform. JioBlackRock Investment Advisers received SEBI registration in June 2025 to operate as an investment adviser.

Sharma brings 16 years of experience across consulting, fintech, OTT, edtech and real estate. He joins from M3M India, where he served as head of digital marketing and martech transformation. Prior to that, he was global head of growth at Cuemath, overseeing growth marketing across multiple international markets.

Earlier in his career, Sharma worked at Airtel as head of growth, focusing on user acquisition for Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. His professional background also includes consulting roles at Deloitte and PwC, along with experience in fintech at PayU.

He holds a master’s degree in international business from Aston University, UK, and a BTech in computer science from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.