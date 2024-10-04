JioCinema appoints Ishan Chatterjee as chief business officer

JioCinema, a digital entertainment platform, announced the appointment of Ishan Chatterjee as chief business officer. In his new role, Ishan takes charge of overall monetisation for JioCinema. He is responsible for Revenues from Sports, and SMB revenue growth across sports and entertainment.

Ishan joins JioCinema from YouTube India where he served as managing director and played a pivotal role in shaping the platform's strategy and growth in the country. With over two decades of experience, including 13 years at Google, Ishan has also had a worked with McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School and St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Ishan will play a key role in JioCinema’s leadership team and will closely work with Kiran Mani.