JioCinema’s Nirmal Karthikeyan Joins Way2News as regional sales head - South

Welcoming Nirmal on board, Raju Vanapala, founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Nirmal as he joins our team. At Way2News, our goal is to make every Indian an informed citizen by delivering relevant and pertinent news in a timely manner. With profound knowledge of the media landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth, Nirmal's expertise will play a pivotal role in identifying untapped regions and audiences in the south and consequently expanding our user base. We firmly believe that Nirmal’s strategic vision and hands-on approach will propel us to new heights of success in the dynamic and diverse South India market."