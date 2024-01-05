JioCinema’s Nirmal Karthikeyan Joins Way2News as regional sales head - South

Nirmal will spearhead the strategic promotion and monetisation efforts of Way2News' premium language inventory.
Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news platform, has announced the appointment of Nirmal Karthikeyan as regional sales head for the Southern India region.
In his new role, Nirmal will spearhead the strategic promotion and monetisation efforts of Way2News' premium language inventory. His focus is set to elevate Way2News as the preferred publisher among clients and agencies in South India, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for premium content engagement and advertising opportunities.
Welcoming Nirmal on board, Raju Vanapala, founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Nirmal as he joins our team. At Way2News, our goal is to make every Indian an informed citizen by delivering relevant and pertinent news in a timely manner. With profound knowledge of the media landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth, Nirmal's expertise will play a pivotal role in identifying untapped regions and audiences in the south and consequently expanding our user base. We firmly believe that Nirmal’s strategic vision and hands-on approach will propel us to new heights of success in the dynamic and diverse South India market."
Commenting on his appointment, Nirmal Karthikeyan, regional sales head - south, Way2News said, "Over the past few years, Way2News has been revolutionizing news consumption behaviour in the digital vernacular space. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this journey, and I eagerly look forward to harnessing my expertise in sales and business development and contributing significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion in the Southern market."
Before joining Way2News, Nirmal held the role of senior manager at Jio Cinema, where he played a pivotal role in managing sales efforts across diverse categories such as lifestyle and apparel, gaming, and fintech. With a career spanning more than 12 years, marked by leadership roles in renowned media giants including Jio Cinema, Zapr Media Labs, Sun TV Network, and Eenadu Publication, his extensive experience in advertising strategy, account management, and team leadership has consistently contributed to the success of the organizations he has been a part of.