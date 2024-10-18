JioCinema's Rohit Tikmany joins Zeno Health as chief product & marketing officer

Rohit Tikmany has joined Zeno Health as chief product and marketing officer, where he will oversee product, design, and marketing, reporting directly to co-founder and COO, Girish Agrawal.

Tikmany made the annoucement in a LinkedIn post. Prior to this, he was a senior product leader at JioCinema, responsible for all product areas except monetisation, as well as CRM and digital marketing.

Speaking about his previous role, he wrote, "Yesterday 15-Oct, I brought the curtains down on a career-defining role with JioCinema. The highlights reel includes 2 IPLs, a dozen+ Bigg Bosses, hundreds of movies & show launches, half a billion viewers, & crores of subscribers."



With nearly two decades of experience in the consumer digital space, he has held leadership roles across Product, Design, and Digital Marketing at Voot, Shaadi.com, and Manipal Education.

He has also co-founded two startups: Limo by rBus, a mass transit platform, and LearnNearby, an Edtech venture.