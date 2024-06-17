JioGames appoints Sidharth Kedia as its new senior vice president and head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kedia was earlier the chief executive officer of Nodwin Gaming.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, JioGames, the gaming division of Reliance Jio, has appointed Sidharth Kedia, former CEO of Nodwin Gaming, to enhance its operations. Kedia, now senior vice president and head of JioGames, expressed excitement about leading the growth of JioGames to create a gaming empire for India.
He returns to Reliance Industries after almost ten years.
Kedia was also the executive vice president and head of Strategy, M&A, Data Science, and eSports at Viacom18 for almost three years. Furthermore, he served as the CEO-Digital (Non-News) and corporate strategy at Network18 for nearly two years.
“A decade later, I feel pretty stoked to be called back in the RIL family and be entrusted with the opportunity to scale Jiogames and build a gaming behemoth that India awaits,” Kedia said.