JioHotstar appoints Sahil Chopra as vice president

JioHotstar has elevated Sahil Chopra to vice president – consumer marketing. He moves into the role after working as associate vice president – marketing at the platform from December 2024 to November 2025.

Chopra joined JioCinema in 2022, leading brand and sports marketing for its major properties, including the TATA IPL, BCCI domestic series, the Olympics and the WPL. He later took on the mandate for marketing and acquisition for JioCinema Premium.

Before joining the Jio ecosystem, he spent close to a decade at Viacom18 in roles that included director – brand and digital marketing at Voot and senior director – sports and brand marketing at JioCinema following the integration of digital operations.

Chopra earlier worked at The Times of India group for four years as brand manager and assistant brand manager across The Times of India, Mumbai Mirror and Bombay Times. He began his career as a management trainee at Hero Honda Motors.