JioHotstar appoints Shivani Thussu as VP- Creative & Content

Shivani Thussu has transitioned into a full-time role at JioHotstar as vice president – Creative & Content (Digital & Streaming – Hindi Specials). She was previously associated with the platform in a consulting capacity before taking on the role permanently.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Thussu wrote: “A new Episode begins. Happy to share that I’ve transitioned from a consulting engagement into a full-time role as Vice President – Creative & Content (Digital & Streaming – Hindi Specials) JioHotstar. Grateful for the trust, the collaborations, and the many conversations that shaped this journey — and looking forward to building meaningful, ambitious stories with some incredible people. Thankful for the journey so far, and excited for what’s ahead.”

In her current role, Thussu is responsible for leading creative strategy, development and execution for Hindi Originals and Specials across JioStar’s digital and streaming portfolio. Her work spans long-form series, specials, new formats and talent partnerships, with a focus on aligning creative ambition with audience insight and platform objectives.

Before joining JioHotstar, Thussu spent over seven years at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, where she led content strategy and original programming across SVOD and AVOD platforms. Her portfolio included titles such as Asur 2 and Candy, the latter receiving the Best Web Series award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in 2021.

Her career also includes senior creative roles at BBC Studios, where she worked on Indian adaptations of The Office and Criminal Justice, as well as a long tenure at Viacom18’s Colors network. Over the years, she has been associated with a wide range of scripted and unscripted television formats, spanning reality shows, fiction series and digital-first content.