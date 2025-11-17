JioHotstar promotes Richa Parekh to senior marketing director

JioHotstar has promoted Richa Parekh to senior director of marketing, following her three-year tenure as digital marketing lead where she oversaw subscriber growth, global launches and multi-market performance campaigns.



Commenting on her promotion, she posted on LinkedIn, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m promoted to a new position as Senior Director of Marketing at JioHotstar!”

Parekh led digital initiatives for the platform across India and international markets, including the launch of Disney+ in 18 regions such as the Middle East, Israel and South Africa. She contributed to subscription growth in the first year and supported expansion through paid, organic and localised campaigns. She has also worked on reducing acquisition costs and managing multi-channel media investments across social, programmatic and search.

Before joining JioHotstar, she headed digital marketing for Aditya Birla Health Insurance, delivering campaigns across health categories and digital platforms. Her earlier roles at iProspect, Rediff.com, Performics India and Reload Media spanned digital operations, performance strategy, SEO, paid media management and product-led marketing programs across sectors including BFSI, telecom, real estate and e-commerce.