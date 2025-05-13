JioHotstar ropes in Shyam Tallamraju as Vice President – Fan Loyalty & Live Experiences

JioHotstar has appointed Shyam Tallamraju as vice president – fan loyalty & live experiences. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

As per his post, in his initial months at the streaming platform, Shyam has already spearheaded the execution of significant non-sporting live events, including the Mahashivratri and Ram Navami broadcasts featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Prior to joining JioHotstar, Shyam Tallamraju was the co-founder of Hi Hello, a social gaming app focused on Tier 2 India. He has also held leadership roles at various prominent organizations including Gupshup, OZiva, BookMyShow, Radio Mirchi, Star TV, Tangerine Digital, and TO THE NEW. His career began in 2001 at Radio Mirchi as group manager, sales & marketing.