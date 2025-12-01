JioHotstar Sports Ads appoints Aditya Krishnan as VP of sales

JioHotstar Sports Ads has appointed Aditya Krishnan as Vice President of Sales. In his new role, he will oversee monetisation across TV and digital for BCCI and ICC men’s cricket while working with key stakeholder groups.

Krishnan shared the update on LinkedIn, saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President of Sales at JioHotstar Sports Ads!”

Krishnan brings nearly two decades of experience across media and entertainment. Before that, he worked with The Walt Disney Company in advertising sales and solutions, and earlier held sales and brand solutions roles at Viacom18 and Diligent Media.

His experience spans monetisation strategy, partnerships, client engagement and revenue leadership across national markets.