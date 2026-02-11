JioStar appoints Bhaskar Ramesh as head of entertainment sales- digital

JioStar has appointed Bhaskar Ramesh as head of Entertainment Sales, Digital. He will report to Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar.

Ramesh joins from Google, He was part of the India leadership team and worked across sectors including technology, retail, finance, consumer packaged goods and automotive. He was also involved in digital transformation initiatives across traditional and digital channels.

In his new role, Ramesh will oversee digital entertainment sales and work on building a data-led advertising framework focused on measurable outcomes and advertiser partnerships.

“I believe that the future of streaming will be built as much on smart monetization as on engaging content. It was important for us to identify a leader who understands how data, technology and creativity come together to deliver perceptible outcomes for our partners. With the strong digital expertise that he brings to bear, I am confident that Bhaskar will add tremendous value to the business,” said Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar.

At Google, Ramesh worked on YouTube India’s monetisation and product strategy, contributing to its business growth. He has also worked with brands on digital growth and transformation and represented India on global strategy forums.

Before Google, he held roles at Godrej, Marico and Reliance Broadcast Network, managing P&L, brand building, operations and business development. He holds a postgraduate diploma in management from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.