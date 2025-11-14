JioStar appoints David Zakkam as SVP and Head of Analytics & Data Strategy

JioStar has named David Zakkam its senior vice president and head of analytics & data strategy. In his new role, Zakkam will lead the digital analytics organisation and collaborate with business, content, marketing, ads, engineering and product teams to strengthen data-driven decision-making across the company.

Zakkam joins with more than 21 years of experience in data science and analytics, having held senior leadership roles at Uber, Meta, Swiggy and Mu Sigma. At Uber, he served as director, data science, where he built the data & applied science team in India. At Meta, he oversaw data science teams across EMEA and the US, working on integrity challenges at scale and leading efforts that influenced enforcement actions on hundreds of millions of accounts and content pieces every month.

Earlier, as vice president – analytics at Swiggy, Zakkam led a 150-member team and drove its data transformation agenda across product, engineering and business functions. Before that, he spent over a decade at Mu Sigma in leadership roles across India, the UK and the US, and began his career at Intel, where he drove technology adoption and business development.