JioStar appoints Debasmita Ghosh as VP – Agency Business

JioHotstar has appointed Debasmita Ghosh as vice president – agency business. Based in Bengaluru, she takes on the role after a two-year stint at Disney+ Hotstar, where she served as director and head of agency relations.

At Disney+ Hotstar, Ghosh led revenue-focused sales teams, managed CXO-level partnerships, and drove growth across large enterprise agencies as well as more than 500 mid-tier and SMB agencies. She also strengthened the platform’s digital, impact and content-led proposition, backed by deep engagements with the advertising ecosystem.

Before joining Disney+ Hotstar in 2023, Ghosh spent nearly four years at ShareChat and Moj, where she rose through several leadership roles, ultimately serving as senior director and national vertical lead for e-commerce, social tech, food tech and travel tech. During her tenure, she drove branded content sales, media monetisation and influencer marketing, working closely with brands targeting India’s language-first audiences.

Earlier, she worked with Twitter India (via Httpool) as account director and South lead, managing key advertisers across sectors and consulting agencies on platform strategy. Her media career also spans leadership roles at Vyoma Technologies, Times Internet, Network18 Digital and India Today, where she handled corporate sales, sponsorships, strategic partnerships and revenue planning.

With nearly two decades in advertising sales and digital media, Ghosh has experience in platform monetisation, solution selling and agency ecosystem management.