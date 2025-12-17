JioStar appoints G. R. Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer

JioStar has announced a change in its senior leadership team with the appointment of G. R. Arun Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This announcement highlights the importance of this hire as JioStar looks to accelerate its growth and decision-making while maintaining crucial financial discipline in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

The company states that Arun Kumar’s arrival will significantly bolster its focus on maintaining financial agility and discipline as it grows its footprint and accelerates decision-making across markets.

In his new role, Arun Kumar will lead JioStar's overall finance and commercial functions. His mandate is explicitly focused on positioning the company as a digital-first organisation by playing a key part in partnering with the board, the CEOs, and business leaders to drive growth, profitability, and financial resilience.

The company emphasised that operating in a rapidly evolving environment means being fleet-footed, responsive, and forward-looking, and Arun will play an important role in accelerating this shift. This includes ensuring JioStar has the financial systems, insights, and operational flexibility needed to move with speed while continuing to build scale and long-term value.

Arun Kumar brings nearly three decades of financial leadership experience across diverse sectors and global organisations. He joins JioStar from the Welspun Group, where he served as group CFO & head of strategy, overseeing finance, planning, M&A, compliance, and investor relations.

Before this pivotal role, his career trajectory included leadership roles with major conglomerates and marquee global organisations such as Unilever, where he honed his skills in finance and strategy; Vedanta, a leading natural resources company; General Electric (GE), where he gained significant experience in global financial systems; and the mobility giant OLA.