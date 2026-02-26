JioStar appoints Sagar Kadam as senior director

Sagar Kadam has joined JioStar as senior director – Ecosystem & Subscription Partnerships for its digital venture.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Kadam wrote: “I’m pleased to share that I’ve joined JioStar as Senior Director – Ecosystem & Subscription Partnerships for the Digital Venture. Joining JioStar presents an opportunity to learn, build, and contribute at truly extraordinary scale. A sincere thank you to the leaders and stakeholders involved throughout the process — I truly appreciate the time and thoughtful conversations. Excited for what’s ahead.”

In his new role, Kadam will oversee ecosystem and subscription partnerships for JioHotstar. He moves from Sony Pictures Networks India, where he served as associate vice president – Partnerships, Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business (SonyLIV).

At SonyLIV, Kadam led subscription revenue growth through strategic partnerships and distribution alliances across telecom operators, banks, ISPs, connected devices, e-commerce platforms and fintech partners.

Prior to SonyLIV, he was associate director – Partnerships, Growth and Monetisation at ZEE5. Earlier in his career, he held multiple business development roles at Shemaroo Entertainment and i-Free, and began his career at Enable Mobile Technologies.