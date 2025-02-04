JioStar appoints Sudarshan Sharma as VP- Subscription Partnerships for digital venture

Sudarshan Sharma has been appointed as vice president of subscription partnerships t at JioStar Network, Digital Ventures. He annouced the news on LinkedIn.

Prior to this, he served as the vice president: head -B2B subscription and partnerships, India and International for SonyLIV at SPNI.





In the past, he has also worked with Rediff.com, Tata Docomo, Idea Cellular and Spuul.

With more than two decades of experience, he has worked across domains such as technology, product management, customer life cycle management, product marketing , business development, business operations and alliances.