Arunava Chakraborty has shifted to the role of account director for large client solutions (LCS) at JioStar Digital, where he will lead the BFSI category in the western region. He will manage key clients, including HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra, while working with a team of engagement managers to drive business growth and strengthen client relationships.

Advertisment

Chakraborty brings extensive experience, having led growth strategies and partnerships at Viacom18 for sectors like FMCG and infrastructure. At Disney Star, he managed key accounts like Unilever and Godrej, driving revenue growth for TV channels and contributing to EdTech sector strategies.