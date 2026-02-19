JioStar elevates Vipul Nagar as SVP, Business Head – Star Bharat & Gujarat Cluster

JioStar has recently elevated Vipul Nagar to senior vice president – business head, Star Bharat & Gujarat Cluster.

In his expanded role, Nagar will lead the P&L, programming and overall business strategy across Star Bharat (Hindi), Colors Gujarati, and Colors Gujarati Cinema. The mandate includes strengthening content strategy, driving market performance and building scale across the Hindi and regional portfolios.

Nagar was previously serving as SVP – programming head, Star Bharat and business head – Gujarat Cluster, where he led programming and business operations across the same markets. He brings over two decades of experience across television, radio and branded content, with prior stints at Viacom18 and Mirchi.