JioStar elevates Vishal Kaul as Sr. Director and Head of Marketing for PKL

JioStar has elevated Vishal Kaul, who now serves as senior director and head of marketing for Pro Kabaddi League at Mashal Sports. Kaul steps into the role after serving as associate director, head of marketing for the league for over two years. Kaul posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.

Kaul brings extensive experience across sports marketing, brand strategy, media planning and multi-channel campaigns. Before joining Mashal Sports, he worked with Disney Star for nearly eight years across marketing roles for Star Sports. He has also held positions at Channel V, Times Network, Ogilvy & Mather and Percept/H, building expertise across brand communication, agency management and project leadership.