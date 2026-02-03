JioStar Group appoints Stephan Bugaj as SVP, GenAI Content & Technology

JioStar Group has announced the appointment of Stephan Bugaj as senior vice-president of GenAI content & technology. His appointment reinforces the group’s commitment to building intelligent content pipelines, interactive storytelling formats and scalable creative frameworks that enable faster experimentation, richer audience engagement and shape the future of entertainment globally.

Previously, chief creative officer at Genvid Entertainment, Stephan Bugaj co-developed the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, merging streaming, gaming, and live audience participation. He also built AI-native creative pipelines and tools for filmmakers, and as creator-showrunner, led the development of interactive storytelling productions that combine real-time engagement with premium narrative content, setting new benchmarks for intelligent media experiences.

A senior technology and creative leader with over thirty years of experience, Stephan Bugaj has held senior creative and technology leadership roles at DJ2 Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Telltale Games, and Hanson Robotics and is recognized for his excellence in creative development and direction, and for translating emerging technologies into scalable platforms. His work spans systems architecture for AI-driven content, adaptive narrative frameworks, digital production pipelines, and immersive media platforms, all aimed at expanding creative possibilities and shaping the future of entertainment.