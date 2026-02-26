JioStar names Amit Malhotra as head of international business

JioStar has appointed Amit Malhotra as head of international business. He joined the company this week and will be based in Singapore.

As per an internal memo, Malhotra will oversee the company’s international operations and expansion strategy. He will work across product, market development and partnerships, with a focus on overseas launches and white-labelling opportunities. The role carries joint reporting responsibilities to the company’s leadership.

Malhotra was most recently managing director of Warner Media’s direct-to-consumer platforms across India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Before joining Warner Media in 2021, he spent 17 years at The Walt Disney Company in various management roles, including serving as regional lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia.

He is also an advisor to Affinity Equity and Emtek Group, and serves on the Board of Governors of Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore. He chairs the Advisory Committee for the School of Design and Media at the institution.