Avijit Dhar has been appointed as vice president, marketing – Star Plus at JioStar. Prior to this role, Dhar was working as head of marketing and content strategy at Colors Bangla Cluster.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dhar has over 15 years of experience in marketing, strategy and revenue management across media, retail and building materials industries. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Mirchi, Vedant Fashions, Century Plyboards, and more.