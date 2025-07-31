JioStar names Mahesh Shetty as Head of Revenue, Entertainment

JioStar has appointed Mahesh Shetty as its new head of revenue, entertainment, succeeding Ajit Varghese, who has resigned from the role. The leadership change was confirmed via an internal memo.

In his new role, Shetty will oversee monetisation strategies across JioStar’s entertainment assets—which include television, digital platforms, and international offerings. He continues to lead the Large Client Sales (LCS) segment and will now also manage broader revenue responsibilities. Senior executives such as Anuradha Mathu Agrawal, Srijith Jagdish, Shubhra Sethi, and Kingshuk Mitra will report directly to him, while other reports remain unchanged .

Shetty joined JioStar in late 2024 after serving as head of network sales at Viacom18, where he led revenue initiatives and client engagement efforts. He brings over three decades of experience from roles at Radio Mirchi and PepsiCo, specialising in media strategy, sales, and operational leadership.

Varghese led the entertainment revenue vertical since the formation of JioStar and has now moved on to pursue further opportunities. He was responsible for monetisation strategies across Star and Viacom18 channels.