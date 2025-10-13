Jiostar has recently appointed Rishiraj Srivastava as account director – large client solutions. He joins the media company after a decade-long journey at Times Internet.



With more than 15 years of experience across leading organisations including Times Internet, NDTV, Dainik Bhaskar, and Business Standard, Rishiraj has built deep expertise in driving growth through integrated media solutions, digital transformation, and high-impact client strategy.



In his new role at Jiostar, he will lead strategic partnerships for key enterprise clients, focusing on innovation, data-led marketing, and cross-platform brand experiences. His leadership will further strengthen Jiostar’s mission to deliver transformative business solutions that combine creativity, technology, and measurable performance.



Rishiraj Srivastava said: “I’m excited to embark on this new journey with Jiostar — a company that is redefining client partnerships through insight-driven strategy and creative innovation. I look forward to contributing to Jiostar’s vision of enabling brands to grow with purpose, agility, and impact.”

Advertisment