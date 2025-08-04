JioStar's Kevin Vaz appointed President of the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF)

The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), a subsidiary of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), announced the appointment of Kevin Vaz as its new president. The decision was taken at the IDMIF Board of Directors meeting held on 30 July 2025.

Kevin Vaz, with nearly 30 years of experience in media and entertainment, is now CEO of the Entertainment Business at JioStar. He takes over from K. Madhavan, who led IDMIF’s growth in India’s digital media sector.

Speaking on his appointment, Kevin Vaz said, "I am honoured to take on this responsibility and build upon the strong foundation laid by Madhavan. As we move into 2025–26, my focus will be on fostering fair competition, innovation and sustainable growth across India’s digital media landscape. Digital is a critical pillar of the media and entertainment industry and with the right policy push and collaborative efforts, we have an incredible opportunity to further innovate, empower creators and enhance audience experiences. By working closely with the government, industry stakeholders and the creative community, we can shape an inclusive, future-ready ecosystem that delivers lasting value for all.”

IDMIF’s Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), set up on May 31, 2021 under the IT Rules, 2021, is an independent self-regulatory body for non-news content of IDMIF member Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs). It is registered with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and oversees content governance while protecting consumer interests and creative freedom.

The DMCRC is chaired by Justice Mukul Mudgal (Retd.) and comprises eminent industry experts, including:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Writer & Filmmaker)

Nikkhil Advani (Producer & Director)

Deepak Dhar (CEO, Banijay Asia)

Tigmanshu Dhulia (Director, Actor & Screenwriter)

The Council also includes representatives from leading Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) such as Anil Lale (JioHotstar) and Ritesh Khosla (SonyLIV).