JioStar’s Vamsi Murthy joins Netflix as senior director of marketing

“Thrilled to share that I've joined Netflix to lead the Marketing charter in India,” wrote Vamsi Murthy on LinkedIn, announcing his new role.

Advertisment

He made the move from JioStar, where he was Executive Director and Head of Marketing. Murthy was responsible for leading then Hotstar’s consumer marketing, with a focus on building strong equity for its entire suite of content spanning fiction and non-fiction.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has worked at organisations such as BookMyShow, ZEE5, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Communications, and Radio Mirchi.