Jist ropes in Mehul Munjpara as the head of revenue

Jist, a pure-play digital media company, today announced the appointment of Mehul Munjpara as the head of revenue.
Mehul will be responsible for spearheading the content IPs, revenue portfolios and maximising the company’s business efforts on a national scale.
Before joining Jist, Mehul served as national sales head - Brand Solutions at Brut and held pivotal roles at Network 18, Bennett Coleman and Co. (Times Group), Madison World, and Lodestar.
"We are elated to welcome Mehul to Jist," said Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, CEO & co-founder at Jist. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the ever-evolving Indian media landscape will be instrumental in taking us to our next phase of growth. With Mehul’s arrival, we are confident that brand-driven partnerships will take us to the next level.”
Sattvik Mishra, co-founder at Jist said, “With this appointment, Jist has plugged its leadership team with another key hire, which boasts Rahul Srivastava (former India Today, NDTV) as director of News, Sonali Mushahary (former ScoopWhoop) as managing editor, Entertainment and Shivam Singh as Head of Growth.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mehul Munjpara, head of revenue, said, "The opportunity to be part of Jist is incredibly exciting. I’ve seen them blitzscale from the sidelines and now I'm eager to collaborate with the team and leverage my expertise to drive transformative growth for the company.”