Jiten Mahendra joins Shoppers Stop as chief marketing officer and customer care associate

Prior to this role, Mahendra was leading the marketing strategy at Ample for both B2B and B2C segments as its chief marketing officer.
Omni-channel fashion and lifestyle retailer Shoppers Stop has appointed Jten Mahendra as its new chief marketing officer and customer care associate. Mahendra shared the announcement on LinkedIn.
Before this role, he served as the CMO at Ample and previously held the position of vice president and head of marketing at BYJU's, where he spearheaded growth marketing strategies for their tuition center.
With more than twenty years of marketing experience across diverse industries, he has worked with renowned organisations and brands like Byju’s, Max Fashion – Landmark Group Dubai, Mahindra & Mahindra Auto and many more.
His core competencies include digital marketing, media and advertising, analytics, and customer journey optimisation. Mahendra is certified in Digital Strategies for Business from Columbia Business School.