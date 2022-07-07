JK Tyre & Industries appoints Anuj Kathuria as President (India)

He will report to Chairman & MD, Raghupati Singhania and Anshuman Singhania, MD based out of Delhi.
JK Tyre & Industries has appointed Anuj Kathuria as President (India), reporting to chairman & managing director, Raghupati Singhania and Anshuman Singhania, managing director, based out of Delhi.
Kathuria brings with him 31 years of rich experience, having worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, i.e. Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. An Engineer and a Post Graduate in Marketing & Finance, he is a Harvard Business School alumni. In addition, he has also worked overseas in auto sector, in senior management positions.
Welcoming Kathuria, Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director, JK Tyre said “I am sure that Kathuria will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory”.
