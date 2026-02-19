João Camacho joins Havas Life as Chief Creative Officer, India & Middle East

Havas Life has announced the appointment of João Camacho as chief creative officer, India & Middle East, reinforcing the network’s commitment to creative excellence across two of the world’s fastest-growing healthcare markets.

João will be based in Mumbai and work across India and the Middle East region. He will report to Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health, and Dorelle Kulkarni, managing director, Havas Life Mumbai.

With more than two decades of global experience in healthcare communications, João brings a distinctive international perspective shaped by leadership roles across Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. He has built a reputation for transforming complex science into powerful, human-centred healthcare communications.

Joining from Publicis in Dubai, João has partnered with leading pharmaceutical and health organisations to launch medical treatments, build disease-awareness platforms, and create patient-first communications that deliver measurable impact across markets. His work has been recognized at major international festivals, including FIAP, CCP, New York Festivals and other leading award shows. João has also served as jury member at Cannes Lions Health, New York Festivals, LIA Awards, CLIO Health, LYNX Health, Saniss Awards, and The One Show.

“João is a truly global creative leader with a deep understanding of how healthcare brands must show up differently across cultures, markets, and moments,” said Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health. “His experience, curiosity, and belief in creativity as a force for progress make him a powerful addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow in India and the Middle East.”

“Havas Health’s bold expansion in India and the Middle East fuels its rapid growth trajectory across Asia, solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading healthcare communications networks,” said Charles Houdoux, global chief client officer Havas Health, CEO APAC-LATAM. “João’s appointment reflects our ambition to build world-class creative leadership locally, while staying deeply connected to the global Havas Health vision. He brings the cultural fluency, strategic thinking, and creative confidence these markets demand.”

Dorelle Kulkarni, managing director, Havas Life Mumbai added, “We’re delighted to welcome João Camacho to Havas Life Mumbai. He brings a rare blend of global perspective and deep local sensitivity, matched by curiosity, humility, and a genuine passion for improving healthcare experiences. As client expectations evolve beyond communication to true partnership spanning culture, patients, physicians, regulation, and a fast-changing healthcare landscape, João’s mix of strategic thinking, empathy, and creativity makes him ideally suited for this role. I look forward to working with him as we strengthen Havas Life in India and create relevant impact for patients, caregivers, doctors, and health and wellness brands.”

João’s appointment comes at a moment of strong global momentum for Havas Health and Havas Life, as the network continues to invest in talent, innovation, and AI-enabled creativity to help clients navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape. This momentum was recently underscored at CES 2026, where Havas unveiled AVA, a global large language model portal designed to democratize AI across the network and accelerate creative and strategic collaboration through the Group’s Converged.AI operating system.

Presentations by Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas, reinforced the Group’s commitment to combining human ingenuity with advanced AI to deliver smarter, more meaningful value for clients worldwide. Across India and the Middle East, this approach is enabling Havas Life teams to move faster, think more expansively, and deliver work that is both locally relevant and globally connected.

João’s leadership will play a central role in strengthening Havas Life’s creative offering across the region, helping clients connect with audiences in more meaningful, human, and impactful ways.

“Joining Havas Health feels like stepping onto a stage built for bold ideas and stories that truly move people,” said Camacho. “Leading creative across India and the Middle East, a region buzzing with energy, innovation, and possibility, is both thrilling and humbling. I can’t wait to bring my perspective, curiosity, and passion to this incredible platform, shaping campaigns that inspire, connect, and make a real difference.”