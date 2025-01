John Jacobs names Sumit Chawla as assistant vice president (AVP) of Marketing. He joined the organisation in 2022 as general manager of marketing.

Advertisment

Chawla took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He is a marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in luxury marketing. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, DA MILANO Leathers, Genesis Luxury, and East End Apparels.