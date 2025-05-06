John Thangaraj joins Dentsu India as Chief Strategy Officer- Creative & Media

Dentsu India appoints John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer- creative and media. Prior to joining Dentsu India, Thangaraj was working with Havas India as chief strategy officer.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Thangaraj comes armed with over two decades of experience as a multi-functional marketing communications strategist across consumer research, marketing, advertising and media.

He has worked with a range of organisations, including FCB Group India, Mindshare, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Rediffusion Y&R, adidas, and Quantum Consumer Solutions.